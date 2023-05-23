Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. There are prop bets for Seguin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

In 25 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Seguin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 8 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

