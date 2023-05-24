Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is batting .278 with nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • He ranks 48th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Heim has had a hit in 29 of 41 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (29.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 46.3% of his games this season, Heim has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (19.5%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
20 GP 21
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
