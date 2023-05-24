Wednesday's contest at PNC Park has the Texas Rangers (30-18) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) at 12:35 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (5-1, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-3, 4.69 ERA).

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 307 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

