Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 65 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .453.

The Rangers' .270 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 6.4 runs per game (307 total runs).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.197).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez (5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Perez has collected three quality starts this season.

Perez will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo

