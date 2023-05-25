Max Domi will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Domi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Domi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 9 56 Points 3 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

