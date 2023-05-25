Thursday will see the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-0. The Stars are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Dallas has 37 points (11-6-15) in the 32 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 20 points from the 19 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-5-8 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 62 times, and are 46-8-8 in those games (to register 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 38 points after finishing 15-6-8.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 33-13-8 (74 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to record 46 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

