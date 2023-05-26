The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .205 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (9.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 18 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings