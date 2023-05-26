Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 26
The Texas Rangers (31-18) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 14-game hitting streak, against the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (4-1, 3.02 ERA).
Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (2-1, 6.21 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (4-1, 3.02 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.02, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
- Gray heads into this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
Jon Gray vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (62) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 14th in the league with 426 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 257 runs.
- In 6 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Gray has a 2.84 ERA and a 0.947 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .182.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez
- Rodriguez (2-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
- The 23-year-old has pitched to a 6.21 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across nine games.
- None of Rodriguez's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Rodriguez has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.
Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 310 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 457 hits, fourth in baseball, with 66 home runs (ninth in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 4-for-19 with a double and two RBI in five innings this season.
