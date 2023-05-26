Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Robbie Grossman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .236 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 42 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (16.7%).
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.
