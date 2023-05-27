Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. The Stars are underdogs (+125) against the Golden Knights (-145).
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Stars
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have earned a record of 9-18-27 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.
- In the 33 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 39 points.
- In 14 games this season when the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).
- Dallas has earned 20 points (6-5-8 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Stars have scored three or more goals in 63 games, earning 102 points from those contests.
- Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has registered 38 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 34-13-8 (76 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.5%
|3rd
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
