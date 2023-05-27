The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Henrik Norlander is currently in 117th place with a score of +6.

Looking to wager on Henrik Norlander at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Norlander has finished better than par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Norlander has had an average finish of 65th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Norlander has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Norlander has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -6 263 0 13 0 0 $555,986

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Norlander has had an average finish of 80th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Norlander has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Norlander played this event was in 2023, and he finished 117th.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

The courses that Norlander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,285 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 44 holes.

Norlander shot better than 39% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Norlander recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Norlander carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Norlander had more birdies or better (13) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last outing, Norlander's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Norlander finished the AT&T Byron Nelson carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Norlander's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

