At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kramer Hickok is currently 50th with a score of E.

Looking to wager on Kramer Hickok at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished better than par three times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Hickok has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hickok's average finish has been 54th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Hickok has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 45 -2 267 0 14 0 0 $694,150

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Hickok's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 32nd.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Hickok finished 50th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 88 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Hickok will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,258 yards during the past year.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the 45th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the sixth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hickok shot better than just 6% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hickok carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hickok had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Hickok's one birdie or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average of 6.8.

In that most recent tournament, Hickok's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Hickok ended the AT&T Byron Nelson recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hickok recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards
Hickok Odds to Win: +80000

All statistics in this article reflect Hickok's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

