On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .310 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Taveras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Taveras has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.0%).
  • In 37 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Taveras has driven home a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including five multi-run games (13.5%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 23
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Kremer (5-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
