Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .310 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Taveras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Taveras has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.0%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including five multi-run games (13.5%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|23
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kremer (5-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
