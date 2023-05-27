At the end of the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Luke Donald is currently 68th with a score of +1.

Looking to wager on Luke Donald at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Donald has shot better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Donald has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Donald's average finish has been 60th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 51 -1 259 0 9 0 0 $302,027

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Donald has had an average finish of 54th with a personal best of 40th at this tournament.

Donald made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Donald finished 68th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this tournament.

Donald will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,215 yards during the past year.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 48th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Donald was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Donald carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Donald had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Donald's three birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average of 4.5.

At that last outing, Donald carded a bogey or worse on eight of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Donald finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Donald finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Donald Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Donald's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

