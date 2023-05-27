Mason Marchment will be in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchment's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:42 on the ice per game.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchment has a point in 23 games this year (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchment has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 9 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

