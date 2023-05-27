The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Maverick McNealy is currently in 68th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Maverick McNealy at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Maverick McNealy Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, McNealy has finished better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, McNealy's average finish has been 64th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 28 -6 265 0 17 0 5 $1.8M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

McNealy has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

McNealy made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time McNealy played this event was in 2023, and he finished 68th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

McNealy will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,289 yards during the past year.

McNealy's Last Time Out

McNealy finished in the 11th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

McNealy was better than only 14% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

McNealy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, McNealy carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

McNealy's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

In that last tournament, McNealy's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

McNealy finished the PGA Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, McNealy recorded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards McNealy Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect McNealy's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.