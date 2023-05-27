Paul Haley will play at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, taking place from May 25-28.

Looking to wager on Haley at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Paul Haley Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Haley has shot better than par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Haley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

In his past five events, Haley has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Haley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 48 -3 261 0 10 0 0 $340,429

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Haley finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Haley will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,308 yards during the past year.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was poor, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Haley shot better than 69% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Haley fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Haley carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

Haley did not record a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The tournament average was 6.8.

At that most recent tournament, Haley posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Haley ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Haley finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Haley Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Haley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

