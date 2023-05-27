How to Watch the Rangers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 4:05 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Adolis Garcia among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .271 batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 322 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Rangers rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (3-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Luis Castillo
