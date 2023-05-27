Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau is in 73rd at +2.

Looking to wager on Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Finau has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Finau hopes to make the cut for the 16th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 19 -10 269 4 23 6 10 $11M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Finau's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 26th.

Finau made the cut in each of his last eight attempts at this event.

Finau last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 73rd.

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 91 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Finau has played in the past year (7,323 yards) is 114 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 48th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Finau shot better than just 14% of the competitors (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Finau shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Finau had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Finau's five birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last outing, Finau's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 14 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Finau ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Finau fell short compared to the field average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by carding two.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Finau's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

