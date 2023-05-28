Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .333 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 20 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Bradish (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
