The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .333 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Seager has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 20 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings