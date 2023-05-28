Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .283 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

In 69.8% of his 43 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in 21 games this season (48.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), with two or more runs eight times (18.6%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 23 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings