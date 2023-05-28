Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Orioles Player Props
|Rangers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this year (30 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 16 games this year (36.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.