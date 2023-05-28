Sunday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 28, when he went 0-for-1 against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Jankowski has recorded a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.

Jankowski has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .276 AVG .316 .364 OBP .381 .345 SLG .447 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 3/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 13 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings