Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 28, when he went 0-for-1 against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Jankowski has recorded a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.276
|AVG
|.316
|.364
|OBP
|.381
|.345
|SLG
|.447
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|3/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
