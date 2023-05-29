Bubba Thompson returns to action for the Texas Rangers versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersMay 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 29, when he went 0-for-0 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .163 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 25 games this year (24.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Thompson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.179 AVG .200
.179 OBP .250
.286 SLG .400
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
10/0 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 2
14 GP 11
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (18.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
