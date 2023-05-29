Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .309 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 39 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.2% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 25
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
