Max Domi will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

In 17 of 80 games this season, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 30 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Domi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Domi has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 11 56 Points 5 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 5

