Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Rangers, and Matthew Boyd taking the ball for Tigers.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for May 29.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-2) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (3-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

CLE: Allen BAL: Wells 6 (32.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (57 IP) 3.31 ERA 3.47 9.1 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -150

-150 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Eovaldi (6-2) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will look to Boyd (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

TEX: Eovaldi DET: Boyd 10 (69.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (42.1 IP) 2.60 ERA 5.74 8.6 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Tigers

TEX Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Josh Staumont (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (2-0) when the clubs face off Monday.

KC: Staumont STL: Wainwright 18 (17 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.1 IP) 4.76 ERA 6.33 11.1 K/9 4.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -208

-208 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 10 runs

Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-1) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Marcus Stroman (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

TB: Bradley CHC: Stroman 5 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (64 IP) 4.44 ERA 2.95 12.6 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Cubs

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will counter with J.P. France (1-1) when the teams face off on Monday.

MIN: Gray HOU: France 10 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 1.82 ERA 3.43 10.9 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Twins at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIN Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Karl Kauffmann (0-2) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Ryne Nelson (1-2) when the teams face off Monday.

COL: Kauffmann ARI: Nelson 2 (8.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (52 IP) 9.35 ERA 5.02 6.2 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 10 runs

Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (4-4) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) when the teams play on Monday.

PIT: Hill SF: DeSclafani 10 (52.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (60.1 IP) 4.44 ERA 3.43 8.9 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (0-0) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

ATL: Soroka OAK: Blackburn 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) - ERA - - K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Braves at Athletics

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (3-2) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-4) for the game between the clubs Monday.

LAA: Canning CHW: Kopech 7 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.1 IP) 4.95 ERA 4.24 7.4 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Angels at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (2-2) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Bobby Miller (1-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

WSH: Williams LAD: Miller 10 (50 IP) Games/IP 1 (5 IP) 4.32 ERA 1.80 6.7 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (2-3) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (3-1) when the clubs meet Monday.

NYY: Germán SEA: Miller 9 (48 IP) Games/IP 5 (31.1 IP) 3.75 ERA 1.15 9.2 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

