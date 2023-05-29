The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo on Monday at 1:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rangers -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.
  • The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rangers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rangers have won 18 of the 27 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
  • Texas has gone 14-3 (winning 82.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
  • The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
  • Texas has played in 51 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-19-2).
  • The Rangers have collected a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
16-8 17-11 15-5 18-14 23-14 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.