The Texas Rangers will look to Josh Jung for continued success at the plate when they square off against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 69 total home runs.

Texas' .451 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .270 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.3 runs per game (329 total).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.189).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.60 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went nine innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Eovaldi is looking for his eighth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller

