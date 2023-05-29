Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/27/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-2 DAL 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players