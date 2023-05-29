The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice Monday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series. The Stars have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+110).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 51 of 100 games this season.

In the 30 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 21-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of its games).

Vegas has 12 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 9-3 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (-110) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-175)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 3 3.3

