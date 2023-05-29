Jason Robertson and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights play at American Airlines Center on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson is Dallas' leading contributor with 109 points. He has 46 goals and 63 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights May. 25 2 0 2 11 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights May. 25 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Joe Pavelski's 77 points this season have come via 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Golden Knights May. 25 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 0 2 2 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stars vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.