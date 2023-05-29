Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 11 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

