On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .333 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Seager is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Seager has gotten a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (31.8%).

He has homered in five games this year (22.7%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven in a run in 12 games this season (54.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-run games (18.2%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings