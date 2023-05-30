The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (34.3%), including four games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 20
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Faedo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .188 batting average against him.
