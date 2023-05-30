Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .321 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 67.5% of his games this year (27 of 40), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (27.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|26
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .188 batting average against him.
