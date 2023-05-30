On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .321 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 67.5% of his games this year (27 of 40), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (27.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 26 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings