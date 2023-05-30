When the Texas Rangers (34-19) and Detroit Tigers (25-27) match up at Comerica Park on Tuesday, May 30, Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.83 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rangers and Tigers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rangers have a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 6-1 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 17-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.