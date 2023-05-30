Robbie Grossman, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .246 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of those games.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.2%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

