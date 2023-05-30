The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .292 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Jankowski has recorded a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 25 games played this season, he has not homered.

Jankowski has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 44.0% of his games this year (11 of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .276 AVG .316 .364 OBP .381 .345 SLG .447 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 3/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 15 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings