After batting .000 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .157 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in six of 26 games (23.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Thompson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.179 AVG .200
.179 OBP .250
.286 SLG .400
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
10/0 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 12
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (16.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
