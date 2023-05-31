Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.651 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this season (78.3%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (52.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (26.1%).
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .307 against him.
