On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350.

Heim has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.4% of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 22 games this year (47.8%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including eight multi-run games (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 26 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings