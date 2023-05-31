Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .218.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 34.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 20
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
