Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Semien is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a 19-game hitting streak.
  • Semien has picked up a hit in 44 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • He has gone deep in eight games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Semien has driven in a run in 29 games this year (53.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 30
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (90.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (33.3%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (70.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 7.80 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .307 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.