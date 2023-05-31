Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Texas Rangers (35-19) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (4-0) for the Rangers and Joey Wentz (1-5) for the Tigers.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (344) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule