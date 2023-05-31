How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers will send Joey Wentz and Dane Dunning, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 71 home runs.
- Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .272 team batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 344 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.
- The Rangers rank 13th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas has the third-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (4-0) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, May 22.
- He has two quality starts in four chances this season.
- Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Marco Gonzales
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Miles Mikolas
