The Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers will send Joey Wentz and Dane Dunning, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 71 home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .272 team batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 344 runs scored this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.

The Rangers rank 13th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has the third-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (4-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, May 22.

He has two quality starts in four chances this season.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Miles Mikolas

