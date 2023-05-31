The Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 66 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .296/.365/.484 slash line on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a 19-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .257/.320/.505 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

