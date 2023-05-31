Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Tigers on May 31, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien and others in this matchup.
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 66 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .296/.365/.484 slash line on the season.
- Semien hopes to build on a 19-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .257/.320/.505 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
