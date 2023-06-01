With an over/under of 9.5 wins, the Dallas Cowboys will aim to finish the season end the season above .500 in 2023.

Cowboys: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -155 +135 60.8%

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 10-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th on the other side of the ball with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys put up an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

Dallas had nine wins as the favorite (in 12 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes (261-for-394), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 45 times for 182 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.2 yards per game.

Tony Pollard took 193 attempts for 1,007 rushing yards a season ago (62.9 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three TDs.

CeeDee Lamb reeled in 107 passes for 1,359 yards last year and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 156 times, and averaged 79.9 receiving yards.

Micah Parsons put together an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Daron Bland intercepted five passes and tacked on 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last season.

Dallas 2023 Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (156), the Cowboys have the fourth-hardest schedule in the NFL.

Dallas will play 10 teams this season that ended the year .500 in 2022. That schedule features four teams that posted 12 or more victories and two squads that picked up fewer than six wins last season.

The Cowboys' schedule in 2023 features nine returning playoff teams and eight teams with negative playoff odds.

Cowboys Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -190

-190 Odds to Win the NFC East: +190

+190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

