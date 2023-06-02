Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .319 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (20.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
