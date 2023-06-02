The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .309 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Taveras has an RBI in 11 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year (19 of 42), with two or more runs five times (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 28 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings